Nagpur’s Pruthviraj Taekwondo Centre shines at ASMITA Games

Nagpur: Girls from the Pruthviraj Taekwondo Excellence Centre (P-TEC) in Nagpur delivered a stellar performance at the recent ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestones by Inspiring Women Through Action) Games, held as part of the Khelo India initiative.

The team showcased their talent by securing a total of seven medals: Three gold, two silver, and two bronze. This outstanding achievement at the women-focused sports league underscores their contribution to women’s empowerment through sports.

Medallists from P-TEC are:

* Gold: Swara Andhare, Saesha Jaiswal, Sia Padmawar

* Silver: Dnyanvi Meghe, Karnika Jaiswal

* Bronze: Ovee Andhare, Janvi Pandey

The students credited their remarkable success to their dedicated coach, Pruthviraj Shelke.