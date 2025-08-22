Buvaneswari S is new CEO of Nagpur ZP

Nagpur: Buvaneswari S, IAS officer of 2015 batch, will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She replaces Yogesh Kumbhejkar, IAS officer of 2016 batch who has been posted as District Collector Washim.

Buvaneswari is currently working as Collector at Washim district. The posting orders were issued by Maharashtra Government on Wednesday. Three other officers were also interchanged by the State in the latest reshuffle in the administrative ranks. Buvaneswari has previously worked in Nagpur.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

She had headed Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) for a brief period before her transfer.