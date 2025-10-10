Nagpur’s Pratima for World Para Powerlifting C’ship

Nagpur: Pratima Bonde, Eklavya Awardee, from Nagpur will be representing India in the Cairo Para Powerlifting World Championships which is going to be held in Cairo, Egypt from Saturday.

Pratima will be participating in the 50 kg body weight category. Her event is on the very first day. She is accompanied by JP Singh, Chairman, STC, Para Powerlifting and coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu.

Pratima is trained by Dronarcharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar at Munishwar Health Club, Mahal. Pratima, 11th in world ranking, was selected on the basis of her performances in the 21st National Para Powerlifting Championships-2025 and Khelo India-2025, with her best lift of 86 kg. Pratima is six times national champion in her body weight category. MSPA Working President Manoj Balbudhe, Shivam Naik, Shripad and others congratulated Pratima and wished her for the championships.