Nagpur Expands Police Network with New Zones, Stations to Tackle Rising Population and Crime

With the latest reorganisation, Nagpur City now has 40 police stations, excluding the Cyber Police Station.

Nagpur: In response to the city’s growing population and expanding boundaries, the Maharashtra Home Department has initiated a major reorganisation of Nagpur’s police network. The move includes establishing new police stations and redrawing existing jurisdictions to strengthen law enforcement. Several rural areas have now been brought under the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate.

The most notable change is the formation of Zone 6, created following the inclusion of Khaparkheda within city limits. This new zone, headed by DCP Sandeep Pakhale, has been carved out of the existing Zone 5. With this structural change, Nagpur City now comprises 40 police stations, not counting the Cyber Police Station.

Newly Created Zone 6

Zone 6 will cover the stretch from Kadbi Chowk to Khaparkheda and Kamptee along Kamptee Road. Police stations such as Jaripatka, Kapilnagar, Koradi, New Kamptee, and Old Kamptee—previously part of Zone 5—have been transferred to Zone 6. Additionally, Khaparkheda and the newly proposed Bhilgaon Police Station have been added, bringing the total number of police stations under Zone 6 to seven.

The zone will be divided into two divisions — ACP Kamptee and ACP Jaripatka — for more efficient administration.

Zone 5 Adjustments

Zone 5 will continue to oversee seven police stations, including Yashodharanagar, Kalamna, Pardi, and Wathoda. Three new police stations — Kalamna Gaon, Garoba Maidan, and Bhandewadi — are being developed under this zone.

Land for Kalamna Gaon and Garoba Maidan stations has already been identified, while construction of the Bhandewadi Police Station is in its final phase and expected to be inaugurated soon.

Other Developments

In addition, new police stations are being planned in other parts of the city:

Pipla Village Police Station under Zone 4

under Kanholibara Police Station under Zone 1

Shortage of Manpower Raises Concern

Despite the infrastructure expansion, a major challenge persists — shortage of manpower. Several police stations in Nagpur have been operating with limited staff since the 1960s. Instead of recruiting new personnel, officers are often transferred from existing stations to newly created ones.

Most police stations in the city handle a population exceeding one lakh, yet few have even 100 staff members. Experts stress that while infrastructure development is crucial, adequate staffing is essential for effective crime prevention and public safety.

Zones 5 and 6: Crime-Prone Regions

Zones 5 and 6 are among the most sensitive areas in Nagpur in terms of criminal activity. These regions — including New Kamptee, Old Kamptee, Kalamna, Pardi, Khaparkheda, and Koradi — have dense populations and a significant presence of migrant labourers, factors contributing to higher crime vulnerability.

Although crime rates in Zone 5 have shown a recent decline, both zones continue to require increased police presence and resource allocation to maintain effective law and order.