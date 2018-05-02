Nagpur’s Pihu Rajmalani in India’s top 10 chefs

Nagpur: A 21-year-old Pihu Rajmalani brought laurels to city, by being selected among India’s top 10 chefs. Rajmalani had participated in an online cooking contest “Top 10 Indian Classic Chef” by Salam India Namaste India, which was organised by Master Chef Rajesh Kumar.

Rajmalani (21) is presently perusing her graduation in English Literature. She had started her company PR EVENTS|CREATIONS|BAKERS in 2016 and she’s sole owner of it. She has specialised in Event management, Baking and Decorations of various types. Rajmalani is also an art educator and have organised many cooking classes for different age groups. Since last two years She has participated in many online cooking and baking competition and have got quite few positions.

She gave the credit of her success to her family and teachers.