Nagpurians witnessing rare species of snakes as jungles being destroyed

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra, in recent days, has been witnessing increased Incidents of wild animals straying into human habitation in the city mainly due to indiscriminate cutting of jungles. Leopards, deer, bears straying into densely populated human habitats has become common phenomena. Now, even snakes are also found sneaking in large numbers. In the past six months, the help of sarpamitras (snake catchers) was sought by terrified citizens. These sarpamitras caught many snakes including half a dozen rare species generally found in dense jungles. But the fast depleting jungles could have forced the rare species of snakes foray into human habitats.

Recently, a very rare yellow spotted wolf snake was seen in Beltarodi locality of the city. According to the experts, this species of snake is not venomous and hence not dangerous to humans. But its total black colour and yellow spots send chill down the spine whosoever spots it. And hence are killed mercilessly. Even though the snake species was not spotted for long, its presence in a residence triggered panic. Luckily, the snake was caught bya sarpamitra who eventually released it in a secluded place in a jungle.

Similarly, Forsten’s cat snake, a resident of jungles, surprised the citizens by appearing near Wathoda Square in the city some four months back. Seeing this snake in human habitat is rarety. It was also rescued and released in a safe place. The Ghogli locality also witnessed a rare species of snake sneaking into the area five months ago. The Indian Egg Eater snake ‘visited’ the Ghogli locality surprising the residents. The snake was also caught and released in woody areas by a sarpamitra.

Nagpur’s Narsala, Dighori, Ghogli and some other localities were also ‘lucky’ to spot rare species of snakes such as Smooth Snake, Saw-scaled Viper, etc etc. All these intruders were rescued and released in safe havens in jungles by the snake friends.

Sarpamitra Swapnil Bodhane said that the snakes dread to enter human habitats. But the rapid deforestation is forcing the reptiles to sneak into residential areas of Nagpur rather easily in search of prey. The snakes are caught and released in jungles with the help of Forest Department, Swapnil added.