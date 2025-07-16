District Basketball Championship: DKM ‘A’ teams move up

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dharampeth Krida Mandal’s ‘A’ teams had a memorable evening on Tuesday as they recorded wins in their respective sections in the ongoing 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial Inter-Club Junior District Basketball Championship currently in progress at its court in Shankar Nagar.

The hosts used the home advantage to perfection as the boys and girls teams emerged winners in their league round matches. In the boys group, DKM ‘A’ rode on Neil Dharghawe and Athrava Dhore’s exceptional skills to thrash United Basketball Academy (UBA) 55-16 in a one sided encounter. In the women’s section, the hosts marched ahead on the solid performance from Meehira Dhote and Anandi Sonawane as they went on to beat Phoenix 32-13. In another eves’ encounter, Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal defeated Nikalas Sports and Cultural Academy 43-25.

Results:

BOYS: DKM-A (Neil Dharghawe 16, Atharva Dhore 13) bt UBA (Dipendra Rathod) 55-16 (18-0, 12-8, 15-4, 10-4). GIRLS: DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 14, Anandi Sonawane 6) bt Phoenix (Sarakshi Ayalwar 7) 32-13 (14-6, 10-4, 6-2, 2-1); GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 30) bt NSCA (Anvi Ganar 10) 43-25 (8-8, 16- 8, 11-7, 8-2).