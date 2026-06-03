Nagpur’s Namira Siddiqui tops NEET MDS with All India Rank 1, brings glory to Vidarbha

Nagpur: A young dental student from Nagpur has etched her name in the national record books by securing All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS), a feat that has brought immense pride to Vidarbha’s academic community.

Namira Mohammad Ghalib Siddiqui, originally hailing from Bhandara and currently pursuing her studies at Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Smruti Dental College and Hospital, Wanadongri, Nagpur, emerged as the national topper in one of the country’s most competitive postgraduate dental entrance examinations.

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Her achievement has been widely celebrated by educators, students and medical professionals across the region, with many describing it as a testament to the growing academic excellence emerging from smaller cities and towns.

For Siddiqui, the journey to the top was built on relentless hard work, discipline and an unwavering commitment to her goal of becoming a successful dental surgeon.

Coming from a middle-class family, she credits her success to a focused study routine and a carefully planned preparation strategy. Her father runs a business, while her mother is a homemaker. Adding to the family’s academic aspirations, her younger brother is also preparing for the NEET examination.

Unlike many students who prefer daytime study schedules, Siddiqui found her most productive hours after sunset.

“I preferred studying at night because the environment was quieter and free from distractions. It helped me concentrate better and remain focused for longer periods,” she said.

The road to securing the country’s top rank was far from easy. During the crucial preparation phase, she followed a rigorous schedule that demanded significant personal sacrifices.

“Out of 24 hours, I slept only about five hours a day. My focus was entirely on preparation,” she recalled. However, Siddiqui believes that success in a competitive examination is not achieved through long study hours alone. She attributes a major part of her performance to extensive practice and strategic preparation.

Instead of relying solely on textbooks, she devoted considerable time to solving previous years’ question papers under strict time constraints. According to her, this approach helped her understand examination patterns, improve accuracy and enhance time management skills.

“The practice of solving previous years’ papers proved extremely beneficial during the actual examination. It gave me confidence and helped me handle the pressure effectively,” she said.

Academicians at her institution have hailed the achievement as a landmark moment for the college and the region.

Hemant Kalmegh, Chairman of Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Smruti Dental College and Hospital, said Siddiqui’s accomplishment demonstrates that students from Vidarbha can compete successfully with candidates from the country’s largest metropolitan centres.

He noted that the result reflects the increasing competitiveness and academic capabilities of students from smaller cities, particularly in highly specialised medical and dental streams.

Namira’s success story is now inspiring countless aspiring doctors and dentists across Maharashtra, proving that with determination, smart preparation and perseverance, students from any background can reach the pinnacle of national-level examinations.

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