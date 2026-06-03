Maharashtra Govt buys landmark Air India tower for Rs 1,601 crore

The 23-storey Nariman Point icon will be transformed into a modern government complex, easing office space constraints and bringing several State departments under one roof

Mumbai: One of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks has entered a new chapter. The Maharashtra Government has officially acquired the iconic Air India Building at Nariman Point for Rs 1,601 crore, marking the end of years of deliberations and paving the way for the transformation of the historic tower into a major government administrative hub.

The transfer agreement between Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) and the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) was formally executed at Mantralaya in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a Cabinet meeting.

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Standing tall along the Arabian Sea since 1974, the 23-storey Air India Building has been an integral part of Mumbai’s skyline for more than five decades. Constructed on reclaimed land owned by the Maharashtra Government, the sea-facing tower became synonymous with the national carrier and served as a symbol of India’s aviation ambitions.

Following the privatisation of Air India and its acquisition by the Tata Group, the property was transferred to AIAHL as part of the airline’s non-core asset portfolio. With the latest transaction, the landmark structure has effectively returned to state ownership.

The acquisition is expected to provide a long-term solution to the growing shortage of office space in South Mumbai, particularly around Mantralaya, the State’s administrative headquarters.

Officials said the government intends to relocate and consolidate several departments currently operating from rented premises across Mumbai into the newly acquired building. The move is expected to significantly reduce recurring expenditure on leased office spaces while improving administrative efficiency.

Spread across approximately 46,470 square metres, the property offers substantial office space in one of the city’s most prestigious business districts. The need for additional government office space became more pressing after several departments were shifted to rented accommodations following the devastating fire at Mantralaya in 2012.

From aviation landmark to Government nerve centre

Designed by renowned architect John Burgee, the Air India Building occupies a unique place in Mumbai’s history. Apart from serving as the headquarters of the national carrier, it also witnessed some of the city’s defining moments, including being among the sites affected during the 1993 serial bomb blasts.

Air India had first attempted to sell the property in 2018 under an asset monetisation programme, but the proposed transaction failed to materialise. Recognising the strategic value of the building, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved its purchase in November 2023, while the Union Government granted final approval in March 2024.

Following the formal handover, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale directed officials to undertake a comprehensive structural audit of the building before shifting any government departments to the premises.

The minister described the acquisition as a significant milestone in strengthening Maharashtra’s administrative infrastructure. He said the government plans to redevelop the property into a modern and efficient administrative complex while maintaining high standards of quality, sustainability and citizen-centric services.

Bhosale also instructed officials to prioritise structural safety and expedite renovation, refurbishment and approval processes to ensure the building is ready for occupancy at the earliest.

For generations, the Air India Building stood as a symbol of India’s civil aviation sector. With its acquisition by the Maharashtra Government, the iconic tower is set to reinvent itself once again—this time as a key centre of governance and public administration.

The deal not only secures one of Mumbai’s most prominent properties for public use but also marks the beginning of a new era for a structure that has long been woven into the city’s identity.

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