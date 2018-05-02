Nagpur’s Musical World has Lost Renowned Artists of Stage…….Dr. S S Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur Has organized Online Condolence meet on google meet to pay homage to all artists which we have lost during last year. At the beginning Dr. S S Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp welcome all music lovers who has joined for condolence meet at 7.30 PM.

He share the names of artists which we have lost during this pandemic. Artists which we have lost during this pandemic are Isbabul Hasan, Prashant Kolte , Sudarshana Thosar, Sudhakar patil, Ustad Naseer Khan , Vijay Chiwande and others. These all artists was renowned artists of Nagpur. Dr. Uttarwar gave brief introduction of each to the gathering.

Other guests which has put forth their views are Mr. A N Sharma Director Sing on gp, Madhavi Pande Director kaladalan, , Mr. Manoj Salpekar, Dr. Salim Chavan Principal, Vrushali Pawse, Sangeeta Madam, Mrs, Deepal Ghonge, Mrs, Sangeeta Kamanwar, Harshali Kherche, Yogesh Paranjape, Mhd Azad, Pankaj Nimishe, Chandrakant Raipure , Mr Balkrishnan and Anand Mohone.

All guests share their memories with departed soul and share their experiences that how humble these people was. Many of them become sentimental while sharing their memories.

All Speakers urge all online music lovers to please follow Covid 19 guidelines and take care of themselves. While sharing his concluding remark Dr. Uttarwar says that we have lost many sincere artists during this pandemic. He request all to be cautious while coming out of home for any work. He also request all to go for vaccination drive and get it. At the end ,one minute silence was kept in the memory of all departed friends.

Other members who has shared their condolence are Shaila Kachole Parijat Gp, Seema Mude, Ganesh nikam, ACP Bagul, Chaya Khandekar, Kirti Patil, Ramesh Patil, Vijay Jathe, , Satish Gajbhiye, Madhu Gadkari, Shrikant Alwe, Satish Gajbhiye, Palak arya, Mr. Suryvanshi , Mrs. Railu, Mr. Welankiwar, Rupali Rai, Vandana Wandile, Mr and Mrs Suhas Ambulkar, Mr and Mrs A N Sharma, , Gauri shinde, Mrunal latte, Shruti Jain, Tushar Vighne, Nanda Dongre, Anju Pal, Prof. Prof. Saxena, Paresh Dhurve, Vibhakar Nande, Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Sulabha, Shayam Bhalerao, Sanjivani Buty, Anshu Buty, Mr and Mrs Lalwani, Ravi Satfale, Jaya Dhabekar, Seema sing, Raju Chopde Harmonica gp, Sanjivani Chaudhary from Karaoke Singing gp and Bhagyashree film and drama acadamy Mr. Sanjeev Jagtap From Raga To Rock And all members of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp. May all soul rest in peace. Dr. Uttarwar thank all speakers for sharing their views and all online music lovers for joining for condolence meet.





