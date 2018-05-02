Nagpur’s Amma AFC post 5-0 win over Next Sports Academy, Palghar in WIFA Women’s Football League opener at Mumbai

Amma AFC, Nagpur enjoyed an easy outing as they went on to record a fluent 5-0 win against an inexperienced Next Sports Academy, Palghar in an opening match of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Football League, and played at the Cooperage ground on Thursday. The league is qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s League.

The Nagpur outfit started with a bang and opened the scoring through striker Nidhi Verma in the fourth minute. Amma AFC continued to call the shots and doubled the lead with Punam Kumari finding the net in the 17th minute before Any Anthony widened the lead scoring the third goal in the 41st minute.

After changing ends Next SA put up a much-improved display and defended well but they could not halt Amma AFC from scoring two more goals. Substitute Nikita Shende slammed in both the goals in the 79th and 85th minutes to complete the margin of victory.

Earlier in a match between Mumbai outfits, Kenkre FC riding on the twin strikes from Harshika Jain defeated Indian Rush FC 3-1. Harshika struck the opening goal in the seventh minute and teammate Nabam Kamyt added the second in the 14th minute to give Kenkre a 2-0 cushion. India Rush reduced the deficit when Nirmala Durve found the net in the 24th minute and go in the break trailing 1-2.

Kenkre held sway on resumption and Harshika fired in the third goal in the 66th minute to secure a deserving victory for Kenkre FC.

RESULTS

Kenkre FC 3 (Harshika Jain 7, 66, Nabam Kamyt 14) beat India Rush FC 1 (Nirmala Durve 24).

Amma AFC, Nagpur 5 (Nikita Shende 79, 85, Nidhi Verma 4, Punam Kumari 17, Any Anthony 41) beat Next Sports Academy, Palghar 0.





