Nagpur’s MMLP Project Begins Commercial Operations, Boosting India’s Logistics Sector

New Delhi – Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Gati Shakti initiative and the guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Sindhi (near Wardha) in Nagpur has officially commenced commercial operations.

This project aims to promote fast, seamless, and efficient transportation with a special focus on improving last-mile connectivity.

Developed by National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100% subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), MMLP Nagpur marks a significant milestone with the arrival of the first rake carrying 123 Maruti cars from Farrukhnagar on April 28.

The project is being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will be developed in three phases over 150 acres. The total investment is estimated at ₹673 crore, with ₹137 crore allocated for the first phase.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Maharashtra MMLP Pvt. Ltd. has been established for this project — a joint venture between NHLML and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). This SPV is responsible for providing land, road and rail connectivity, as well as water and power supply.

The MMLP will house warehousing, cold storage, intermodal transfer facilities, container handling, bulk and break-bulk cargo terminals, and value-added services such as sorting/grading, bonded warehouses and customs clearance, truck terminals, and office space for freight companies.

This initiative is expected to strengthen India’s logistics infrastructure, reduce costs and transit times, improve tracking systems, generate employment, and foster regional economic development.

