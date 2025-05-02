Man Arrested for Illegal Animal Slaughter Setup in Pachpaoli, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a significant crackdown, police from the Pachpaoli Police Station in Nagpur rescued nine animals that were cruelly tied up without food or water in a shed, allegedly for illegal slaughter. The incident occurred in the mutton lane of Azad Nagar, Tekdi area. Imran Qureshi Ibrahim Qureshi (age 32) has been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off during patrol duty between 4:20 AM and 6:30 AM on April 30, police raided the accused’s premises and discovered nine live animals confined in harsh conditions, indicating preparations for unlawful slaughter.

Authorities seized iron rods, nylon ropes, and other related materials from the scene, valued at approximately ₹1.35 lakh. The rescued animals have since been relocated to a local cowshed for care.

Based on a complaint by Police Constable Imran Sheikh, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 5, 5(b), and 9 of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 (amended 1995), along with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singal, Additional Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, North Division Additional Commissioner Pramod Shelwe, DCP Mahank Swami, and ACP Shweta Khade. The police team was led by Senior PI Baburao Raut and included officers Rahmat Sheikh, Rajendra Jadhav, Dnyaneshwar Bhole, Imran Sheikh, Ramesh Manewaar, Gagan Yadav, Santosh Shendre, and Rahul Chikate.

