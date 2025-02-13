Nagpur’s Meditrina Hospital under scrutiny: Bawankule orders probe into irregularities

Nagpur: Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed an investigation into the alleged mismanagement at Nagpur’s Meditrina Hospital in Ramdaspeth, following complaints of construction irregularities and the absence of a mandatory fire safety NOC. Taking serious note of the matter, Bawankule has demanded a detailed report within 15 days.

A committee, headed by the Joint Secretary of the Urban Development Department, will probe the allegations and submit its findings. Additionally, senior officials of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), including the Deputy Commissioner, Medical Officer, and Town Planner, will be investigated for allowing the hospital to function despite safety violations.

Hospitals must comply with safety norms

In response to the complaints, the Minister has instructed authorities to issue a notice to Meditrina Hospital under the Bombay Nursing Act, 1949, directing them to rectify the deficiencies. The complaint was initially raised by Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre, prompting Bawankule to convene a high-level meeting at the Mantralaya on Wednesday. NMC Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari also attended via video conferencing.

Reviewing the situation, Bawankule emphasized that hospitals exist to serve patients, but must strictly adhere to safety regulations to prevent potential disasters. He clarified that the government does not intend to shut down the hospital but insists on compliance with legal requirements. The hospital has been given one month to address the violations.

Citywide hospital inspections ordered

Beyond Meditrina, Bawankule has also ordered a comprehensive inspection of all hospitals in Nagpur to ensure adherence to safety protocols. The investigation committee, led by the Joint Secretary of the Urban Development Department, will now include officials from the Health and Fire Departments to ensure a thorough inquiry.