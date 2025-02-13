Fiery tragedy on cards: 165 hospitals in Nagpur fail fire audit, face strict action

The Fire Department has warned that failure to submit reports within 15 days could lead to electricity and water supply disconnection or even sealing of the buildings in March

Nagpur: Hospitals within Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits are required to conduct a fire audit twice a year and submit reports to the Fire Department. However, a shocking 165 hospitals have failed to comply, prompting authorities to issue notices, directing them to complete the audit by February 28.

The Fire Department has warned that failure to submit reports within 15 days could lead to electricity and water supply disconnection or even sealing of the buildings in March.

Fire safety negligence despite past tragedies

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several government and private hospitals in Maharashtra witnessed devastating fire incidents, leading the State Government to make fire audits mandatory. Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, hospitals must conduct fire audits every six months and submit reports in January and July.

Hospitals that fail to comply receive notices from the Fire Department, warning of strict action, including:

· Power and water disconnection

· Building sealing

· Legal action if violations persist

As per the law, hospital management could face criminal charges for non-compliance, leading to 6 months to 3 years of imprisonment and fines ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

Only 34 out of 300 healthcare facilities compliant

Nagpur has 300 registered healthcare facilities under NMC’s Fire Department, but compliance remains alarmingly low:

· 34 hospitals have completed fire audits

· 20 hospitals have conducted mock drills

· 106 hospitals have installed fire safety measures

· 165 hospitals have not obtained fire safety NOCs, making them non-compliant

Fire Department sources confirmed that notices have been sent to these 165 hospitals, instructing them to rectify violations immediately to avoid severe penalties.