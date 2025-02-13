Markets rebound in early trade after 6-day slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday following a better-than-expected decline in CPI inflation in January and value-buying at lower levels.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 214.08 points to 76,385.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 69.8 points to 23,115.05. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Gold Rate Wednesday12 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above