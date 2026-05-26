Nagpur’s Meditrina Hospital Rocked by NCLT Action, Dr. Sameer Paltewar Removed from Board

Nagpur: Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences has landed in the middle of a major legal and corporate controversy after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) suspended Dr. Sameer Paltewar from the board of directors of VRG Health Care, the company operating the hospital.

The order was passed by the NCLT bench comprising judicial member Lakshmi Gurung and technical member Hariharan Iyer after examining administrator reports, police complaints, and company records linked to alleged financial irregularities.

The tribunal observed that Dr. Paltewar should remain away from the board until the final disposal of the main petition, citing serious concerns over the functioning of the company.

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Dr. Amrita Sharma Also Restrained

The tribunal also directed suspended Chief Operating Officer Dr. Amrita Sharma to stay away from administrative and operational matters of the company. NCLT noted that she allegedly acted under the instructions of Dr. Paltewar and interfered with the administrator’s functioning.

According to the order, the actions of both officials had created a “complete deadlock” in the company, severely affecting the hospital’s operations and overall management.

Bank Accounts Frozen, Salaries Delayed

Petitioner Ganesh Chakkarwar approached the tribunal claiming that the absence of an effective board had pushed the company into crisis. The petition stated that bank accounts had been frozen, employee salaries were pending, and hospital operations had suffered significantly.

The tribunal also took note of a sharp decline in patient footfall at the hospital amid the ongoing dispute.

To stabilize the company’s functioning, NCLT has permitted Ganesh Chakkarwar to induct an experienced medical professional onto the board.

Next Hearing on June 30

The next hearing in the high-profile Meditrina case is scheduled for June 30. The matter is being closely watched by Nagpur’s medical and corporate circles, as the outcome could significantly impact the future of the hospital.

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