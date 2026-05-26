Nagpur Police Conduct Route March Ahead of Bakrid Under DCP Annapurna Singh’s Leadership

Nagpur: Ahead of Bakrid celebrations, Nagpur Police has intensified security arrangements across sensitive areas of the city to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and harmoniously. As part of the preventive measures, a large-scale foot patrolling and route march was conducted in the Yashodhara Nagar police station limits under Zone 5.

The security march was led by Annapurna Singh, who recently took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Several senior police officers and personnel participated in the flag march, which passed through key and sensitive localities to boost public confidence and maintain law and order.

During the march, police officials used public announcement systems to appeal to citizens to celebrate Bakrid peacefully and cooperate with the administration in maintaining communal harmony. Residents were also advised to immediately contact the police helpline number 112 in case of any emergency or suspicious activity.

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Speaking during the march, DCP Annapurna Singh stated that maintaining peace and public safety remains the top priority of Nagpur Police. She also warned that strict vigilance is being maintained against rumours and anti-social activities during the festive period.

Nagpur Police further urged citizens not to believe or spread misinformation on social media and to uphold the spirit of brotherhood and unity during the festival.

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