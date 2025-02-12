Nagpur’s Mazi Metro plans extended hours, better connectivity for Airport travellers

Nagpur: In a bid to enhance first and last-mile connectivity, Mazi Metro of Nagpur is planning a series of infrastructure upgrades, extended operational hours, and additional shuttle buses—particularly targeting Nagpur Airport Metro Station. The move comes after multiple complaints from commuters regarding poor accessibility to the station.

Currently, Nagpur Metro operates from 6 am to 10 pm, with trains running every 10 minutes during peak hours and at 15-minute intervals during off-peak hours. However, experts believe that aligning with metro schedules of other cities could drastically improve airport connectivity.

Gold Rate Wednesday12 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

· Delhi Metro’s Airport Line starts as early as 4:45 am and runs until 11:30 pm.

· Bangalore Metro operates from 5 AM to 11 PM.

· Pune Metro runs from 6 AM to 11 PM, offering better alignment with flight departures.

“Syncing with Pune Metro’s schedule alone could cover nearly 60% of Nagpur’s flight departures,” said a metro expert.

To address these connectivity gaps, MahaMetro is working on multimodal integration, including the introduction of more shuttle buses. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these proposals is currently being finalized and will soon be submitted to the State Government.

Flight timings vs. Metro availability

At present, over 50% of flight schedules either overlap with or fall outside metro operating hours, forcing nearly 87% of airport travelers to rely on taxis or private vehicles. To counter this, MahaMetro is also considering operational hour extensions.

“We plan to extend metro timings till late night once the Butibori Line (Phase 2) becomes operational. This will help both airport travelers and Butibori MIDC’s night-shift workforce,” a senior MahaMetro official stated. However, the official added that extending service hours for just one station is not feasible at this stage, as it requires comprehensive planning and additional rolling stock.

In addition to extended timings, MahaMetro is also evaluating physical connectivity improvements. “We are exploring the possibility of a direct, dedicated link between the airport and the Airport Metro Station to provide seamless access for flyers,” the official confirmed.

Despite Nagpur Metro reaching a daily ridership of 1.5 lakh, the Airport Metro Station remains underutilized, with just 530 passengers per day. Officials believe that a combination of extended operational hours, better connectivity, and additional shuttle services will significantly boost ridership among airport-bound travelers, reducing congestion and promoting sustainable transport solutions.