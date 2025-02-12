Alcohol in a Govt Park? Telangkhedi Cocktail Fest sparks row! No green light yet!

Nagpur: A controversy has erupted over the Cocktail Festival scheduled to take place on February 15 and 16 at Telangkhedi Garden, a government-owned park in Nagpur. Despite no final approval from authorities, the organizers have already put up hoardings across the city and are actively selling tickets online. This has raised concerns over whether such an event — featuring alcohol consumption — can be held in a government-run public garden.

Event announced without approval?

Sources indicate that government parks like Telangkhedi are not permitted to host alcohol-related events. However, organizers went ahead with their promotional campaign and ticket sales even before securing the necessary approvals.

When Nagpur Today reached out to the city police department, DCP (Zone-2) Rahul Madane confirmed that no official permission has been granted yet. “The organizers have applied for permission, and we have forwarded the request to the Commissioner of Police (CP) for final approval. As of today, the event has not been sanctioned,” DCP Madane clarified.

He added that senior officials will make the final decision, and no further details can be shared at this stage.

Excise Department also reviewing request

Meanwhile, sources in the Excise Department revealed that the organizers have submitted a separate request for approval. However, permission will only be granted if they obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the venue’s management. Officials also hinted that if any formal objections are raised in writing, an investigation will be conducted before making a final decision.

Violation of government rules?

Telangkhedi Garden falls under the jurisdiction of Panajabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, a government institution, raising questions about who authorized the organizers to proceed with announcements and ticket sales before securing official clearance.

With growing public scrutiny, authorities may now be forced to closely examine whether the festival violates government regulations. Will the event receive last-minute approval, or will officials intervene? The answer remains uncertain for now.