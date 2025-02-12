VAMM successfully hosts 6th annual conference, VAMCON-2025, in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Association of Medical Microbiologists (VAMM) successfully organized its 6th Annual Conference, VAMCON-2025, recently, at Hotel Ashok, Laxmi Nagar, Nagpur. Themed “Transforming Microbial Diagnostics: From Insight to Impact,” the conference witnessed the participation of eminent microbiologists, researchers, and medical professionals from across the country.

The event was meticulously planned under the leadership of Dr. Swati Bhise (Walke), President, VAMM, and Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC), Nagpur; Dr. Vaishali Rahangdale (Kolhe), Organizing Secretary, VAMM, and Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur; and Dr. Sangita Bhalavi, Treasurer, VAMM, and Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, GMC Nagpur.

Pre-conference workshop at AIIMS Nagpur

Ahead of the main conference, a pre-conference workshop was held on February 7, 2025, at the Department of Microbiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur. The workshop was chaired by Dr. Meena Mishra, Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Nagpur, with Dr. Prashant Joshi, Director, AIIMS Nagpur, as the chief guest.

Inauguration and key discussions

The inaugural session of VAMCON-2025 was graced by Dr. Mahanatesh Nagmoti, National President, IAMM, and Dr. Raj Gajbhiye, Dean, GMC Nagpur, who officially inaugurated the conference. In his address, Dr. Gajbhiye emphasized the critical role of microbiology in strengthening healthcare systems and combating infectious diseases, urging for more such conferences in the future.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Dr. Swati Bhise highlighted the pivotal role of microbiology in diagnostics and antimicrobial stewardship. Over 160 delegates from various parts of India attended the conference, engaging in knowledge-sharing through research presentations and discussions.

Focus on emerging trends & innovations

The conference served as a platform for leading experts to deliberate on emerging trends in medical microbiology, innovative diagnostic techniques, and antimicrobial resistance. The sessions featured insightful lectures by renowned experts, including:

· Dr. Malini Kapoor (Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi)

· Dr. Shashwati Nema (AIIMS Bhopal)

· Dr. Aruna Pujari (Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai)

· Dr. Chhaya Chande (B.J. Medical College, Pune)

· Dr. Neena Nagdev (NKP Salve Medical College, Nagpur)

Successful conclusion of VAMCON-2025

At the valedictory session, Dr. Vaishali Kolhe, Secretary, VAMM, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the speakers, organizers, and participants for their contributions. She declared VAMCON-2025 a grand success, marking it as a significant milestone in advancing medical microbiology.