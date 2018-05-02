Nagpur’s Majhi Metro Project to be completed by December 2020

Nagpur: The face of Nagpur City is changing rapidly with 41-km Metro Rail Project, network of cement roads, big flyovers, and other projects. The expansion of Metro Project would boost development of Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of Nagpur’s Majhi Metro on August 21, 2014, during his visit to the city. Construction on the project began on May 31, 2015, with trial run beginning on September 30, 2017. The 41-km North-South Corridor and East-West Corridor Rs 8680 crore project was earlier slated to be completed by December 2019. But the new deadline is December 2020. 85 percent of project work has been completed.

Considering the growing population of city and necessity for public transport, additional 48.29 km route of Metro Rail has been approved in the second stage. The exdpenditure for the expansion is likely to be Rs 10,860 crore. The Nagpur Metro Rail Project has been declared as very important civic project.

Currently, over 12 vehicles run on Nagpur streets. Traffic congestion has become a routine affair. Focusing on today’s situation and the future, Nagpur Metro has become a necessity. Nagpur Metro becomes 13th Metro system in India to be operational. It is also being touted as the greenest metro rail in India

Maha Metro Nagpur has come up with new year gift for Nagpurians, as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has given its consent for operating Metro Train at 80 kmph between Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange. This would enable Metro train to operate at the designated speed from the day services are launched on Aqua Line. This New Year gift would ensure that the journey between these two stations would take just 20 minutes! Metro Train can travel at 80 kmph from day one of its launch.

Nagpur Metro Rail Project consists of 38.215 Km metro corridor, 38 stations and 2 Depots. The entire stretch will be divided into 2 alignments or corridors as follows:

North- South Corridor — 19.658 Km, 18 stations and East-West Corridor, 18.557 Km having 20 stations.