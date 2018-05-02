Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur from Jan 19

Nagpur: Faced with heavy rush and long waiting list, Central Railway has decided to extend the periodicity of Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur on special charges.

Train No. 02111 Superfast Weekly Special will leave Solapur at 20.00 hrs on every Sunday from January 19 onwards till March 29 arriving in Nagpur at 13.30 hrs the next day. Train No. 02112 Superfast Weekly Special will leave Nagpur at 15.00 hrs on every Monday from January 20 to March 30 and reach Solapur at 06.15 hrs the next day.

The halts are Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha. The composition: One AC 2 Tier, Two AC 3 tier, 10 sleeper class, 5 General second class.

Similarly, Train No. 02113 Superfast Weekly Special will leave Solapur at 13.00 hrs on every Thursday from January 16 to March 26 and arrive in Nagpur at 05.15 hrs the next day. Train No. 02114 Superfast Weekly Special will leave Nagpur at 19.40 hrs on every Friday from January 17 to March 27 and reach Solapur at 13.10 hrs the next day.

The halts are Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha. The composition: One AC 2 Tier, Two AC 3 tier, 10 sleeper class, 5 General second class.

Bookings for 02111, 02112, 02113 & 02114 special trains on special charges will open on January 5, 2020, at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches of these specials will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through UTS system as applicable to superfast mail/express trains, a press release said.