Minor road dispute during Holi claims young man’s life in Kamptee

Nagpur: A festive moment turned into a tragedy in Kamptee after a 30-year-old man lost his life following a violent scuffle triggered by a Holi-related dispute, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Shivkumar Agutlewar (30), a resident of the area behind Shree Talkies Kamptee. The incident occurred on Tuesday near Chaudhary Hospital Kamptee, where what initially appeared to be a minor altercation soon spiralled into a deadly confrontation.

According to police sources, Ravi was driving past the hospital when an argument broke out between him and Akshaykumar Dhanraj Gedam (30), a resident of the New Khalasi Line area. The dispute reportedly began over a trivial issue of giving way while driving during Holi celebrations.

Within moments, the verbal exchange escalated into a heated confrontation, with both men allegedly abusing and pushing each other. During the scuffle, Ravi reportedly fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries, leaving bystanders stunned.

He was immediately rushed to the Sub District Government Hospital Kamptee, but as his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo Hospital) in Nagpur for advanced treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Ravi succumbed to his injuries during treatment, turning the quarrel into a fatal incident.

Police said Ravi had married just a year ago and was living with his wife in a rented house near Shree Talkies, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for his young family.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case of murder against accused Akshaykumar Gedam and placed him under arrest. Investigators are now examining the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the fatal assault.

The shocking incident has once again highlighted how petty disputes during festive celebrations can spiral into deadly violence, leaving families devastated.

