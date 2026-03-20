Nagpur’s Krazy Castle set for grand comeback with global-themed attractions

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Nagpur: After nearly seven years of shutdown marked by floods, legal hurdles, and infrastructure overhaul, Nagpur’s iconic Krazy Castle Aqua Park is gearing up for a grand comeback, with a completely reimagined identity.

A senior official from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited confirmed that an Expression of Interest (EoI) will be floated within a week, inviting private players to operate the 6.4-acre property near Ambazari Lake. This marks the first step in a two-stage redevelopment process. Interested firms will be allowed to assess the site and present their concepts, following which a formal tender will be issued.

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A global experience within the city

The revamped park promises a “mini world tour” experience. Decorative facades replicating global landmarks have already been installed, including the Taj Mahal, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and Eiffel Tower. Adding to the visual spectacle is a striking three-tier East Asian pagoda, inspired by traditional Chinese and Japanese architecture, illuminated in deep red hues.

A touch of fantasy for families

The park also embraces a playful theme with a Disney-style castle featuring Gothic arches, alongside statues of beloved characters like Mickey Mouse. Officials say the aim is to create a space that blends global architectural charm with family-friendly entertainment, appealing to visitors of all ages.

From setback to comeback

The prolonged closure traces back to severe flooding in the area, which led residents to approach the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench through a PIL after the Nag River overflowed. This triggered a series of corrective measures, including a river-widening project, delaying the park’s reopening.

Earlier operated by Haldiram’s under a lease from Nagpur Improvement Trust, the park had accessibility challenges. Now, connectivity has improved significantly with the nearby Nagpur Metro. The Dharampeth College Metro Station offers direct access, making it easier for families across the city to reach the destination without traffic hassles.

The road ahead

The upcoming EoI will gauge investor interest and ideas for the park’s future. Based on responses, the project scope will be finalised before floating a detailed tender. The selected operator will share revenue with MahaMetro, with a portion allocated to NIT, the landowner.

With only minor finishing work remaining, Krazy Castle is now on the brink of revival, poised to reclaim its place as one of Nagpur’s most vibrant leisure destinations.

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