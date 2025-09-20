Nagpur’s Koradi Mata wooden sculpture shines at PM Mementoes e-Auction 2025

Nagpur: A stunning two-tone wooden sculpture of Koradi Mata, the revered deity of Nagpur, has become one of the highlights at the 7th edition of the Prime Minister’s Mementoes e-Auction 2025. The online auction, organised by the Ministry of Culture through the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, is live on www.pmmementos.gov.in from September 17 to October 2.

The Koradi Mata sculpture not only showcases the craftsmanship of local artisans but also reflects Maharashtra’s deep spiritual heritage. It is among 101 artefacts from Maharashtra included in the collection of over 1,300 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that are currently under the hammer.

Among the other prized exhibits from the state is a bamboo-crafted Tarpa, a traditional wind instrument embellished with Warli motifs of dancers and musicians, a vibrant expression of tribal harmony and storytelling. Another masterpiece is a silver depiction of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman under a Torana, enclosed in a fibreglass case, symbolising devotion, precision, and fine artistry.

Together, these artefacts underline the richness of Maharashtra’s cultural and spiritual legacy while connecting tradition with contemporary appreciation.

For a noble cause

Launched in 2019, the Prime Minister’s Mementoes e-Auction gives citizens across India and abroad the rare opportunity to own memorabilia presented to the Prime Minister. Significantly, the initiative also supports a greater cause, all proceeds are dedicated to the Namami Gange Project, the Government of India’s flagship mission to rejuvenate and conserve the River Ganga.

So far, past editions of the auction have raised over Rs 50 crore for the project. This year too, collectors, art lovers, and the general public are invited to participate, acquiring pieces that not only embody India’s cultural spirit but also contribute to the preservation of ecological heritage.

For more details and participation, citizens can log on to www.pmmementos.gov.in.