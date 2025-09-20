Nagpur Police inaugurate 10m Air Firing Range on CP Singal’s birthday

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police on Saturday inaugurated a 10-metre Air Firing Range at Police Headquarters, NIT Hall, with an aim to provide shooting practice facilities to police personnel and their family members. The initiative was conceptualised by Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, and the inauguration coincided with his birthday on September 20, 2025.

The ceremony was held under the chairmanship of CP Singal and was attended by Additional Commissioners of Police Vasant Paredeshi and Rajendra Dabhade, Deputy Commissioners of Police Rahul Makanikar, Niketan Kadam, Shashikant Satav, Lohit Matani, Rashmita Rao, and Mahek Swami, along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Shalini Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, CP Singal said the prime objective of setting up the Air Firing Range is to encourage police officers, staff, and their children to take up shooting practice and prepare for participation in state, national, and even international shooting competitions. He further described shooting practice as a form of meditation, helping to strengthen concentration and patience. He urged police personnel and their families to make maximum use of the facility.

The programme witnessed a large turnout of police officers, staff, and their families.