IMD predicts rainy Navratri this year in Nagpur

Nagpur: Moderate to heavy rains are likely to dampen the Navratri celebration mood for Nagpurians this year as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting rains between September 24 and 30 in Vidarbha including Nagpur district.

“There is a cyclonic circulation, which has started forming in the Bay of Bengal which will affect Central India during Navratri. The major impact will take place in Chhattisgarh area, whereas parts of Vidarbha region will slightly face rains due to this circulation,” said Pravin Kumar, Scientist C, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, while talking to local media. The scientist also informed that in the next 3-4 days the weather will remain dry with one or two light showers in isolated places in Vidarbha.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon started in North-West India including some parts of Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab a few days ago. Whereas, the normal withdrawal date in Vidarbha is between October10 and 15 and before that one or two spells of monsoon rains are likely to take place in the region. Despite good rains as a whole, some parts of Vidarbha like Amravati, Akola and Gondia districts are still going through the rainfall deficit.

The weather experts are expecting that the deficit will be overcome during Navratri as moderate rains are likely to take place during that period. In this four-month Southwest Monsoon period this year, Vidarbha received 974.3 mm of actual rainfall against 894.1 mm of normal rains. Overall, Vidarbha received 9% above normal rains so far this year. With 23% above normal rains, Wardha received the highest monsoon rains in the last four months in Vidarbha.

Yavatmal (19%),Washim (15%), Gadchiroli (17%), Chandrapur (14%), Nagpur (7%), Buldhana (7%) and Bhandara (1%) also flourished with above normal rains.