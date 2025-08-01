Nagpur’s KIMS Kingsway Hospitals to host EMPACT 2025 on Aug 2, 3

Advertisement



EMPACT 2025, a landmark National Conference on Emergency & Trauma Care in Nagpur aims to revolutionize emergency care education and clinical practice across India

Nagpur: The city is all set to host EMPACT 2025, a prestigious National Conference on Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care, scheduled to take place on August 2 and 3, 2025. This landmark academic event, hosted by KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, will bring together the nation’s leading experts in Emergency Medicine, Trauma Surgery, and Critical Care for two days of in-depth learning. collaboration, and skill enhancement.

Why EMPACT 2025 matters:

Gold Rate 01 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,100 /- Gold 22 KT 91,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,10,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In a country where Emergency Medicine is still evolving, EMPACT 2025 is a bold and timely step forward. Designed to empower doctors, nurses, and emergency responders with cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on training, the conference will focus on life-saving protocols, trauma systems, resuscitation strategies, and real-world ER challenges.

The conference will feature national and international faculty, hands-on workshops, simulation sessions, academic paper presentations, and panel discussions-making it one of the most comprehensive Emergency & Trauma education platforms in the country.

Voice of leadership:

Dr. Rupesh Bokade, Organizing Chairman of EMPACT 2025 and Head of Emergency Medicine and Trauma at KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, shares his vision:

“This is more than a conference-it’s a movement to strengthen Emergency Medicine in India. As the first formally qualified Emergency Physician in Nagpur and Central India, I’ve seen how critical this speciality is. Our goal with EMPACT 2025 is to train, inspire, and equip healthcare providers to handle trauma and emergencies with confidence and precision.”

The Growing importance of Emergency Medicine:

Emergency Medicine is not just about first aid. It is a highly specialized field that deals with time-sensitive, complex, and often life-threatening conditions from road traffic accidents and cardiac arrests to strokes, poisoning, and natural disasters. Despite its importance, many hospitals in India still lack structured emergency departments or trained emergency physicians.

With rising trauma incidents, urban health challenges, and disasters, the need for robust Emergency Medicine systems has never been more urgent. EMPACT 2025 is directly addressing that critical gap.

How EMPACT 2025 Will Impact Healthcare:

Academic Growth: With paper and poster presentations by postgraduate students and young doctors, the conference promotes evidence-based research in emergency care.

Skill Building: Workshops on airway management, trauma resuscitation, point-of-care ultrasound, and emergency team dynamics will provide crucial hands-on skills.

Clinical Excellence: Faculty discussions will highlight the latest advancements in trauma systems, prehospital care, and ER triage strategies.

Policy Influence: The event aims to generate conversations on standardizing emergency protocols and improving trauma response infrastructure across India.

Eminent Faculty Joining the Conference:

EMPACT 2025 will feature sessions by nationally and internationally acclaimed faculty, including: Dr. Sanjeev Bhoi, Professor & Head of Emergency Medicine at JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, and Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Emergency & Trauma Care in the South-East Asia Region.

Experts from Level-1 Trauma Centres, National Institutes, and leading Critical Care Units across India.

Institutional Collaborations:

This prestigious event is associated with several leading medical organisations, including:

Emergency Medicine Association (EMA) India

Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), Nagpur Branch

Association of Surgeons of India, Nagpur Chapter

WHO Collaborating Centre for Emergency & Trauma, AIIMS New Delhi

These associations lend tremendous academic depth, credibility, and collaborative strength to the conference.

Dignitaries to grace the occasion:

The inauguration ceremony on August 3, 2025 will be graced by distinguished guests of honour: Ajay Sancheti, former Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha, Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Traffic, Nagpur. Their presence underscores the collaborative importance of public policy, law enforcement, and healthcare systems in advancing trauma and emergency care.

A word from hospital leadership:

Tushar Gawad, Unit Head, KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, shared: “At KIMS Kingsway, we believe that Emergency Medicine is the backbone of a responsive healthcare system. With EMPACT 2025, we are not only contributing to academic excellence but also creating a forum for policy discussions and multidisciplinary collaboration. It is an honor for us to host this conference in Nagpur, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks in trauma care and emergency response.”