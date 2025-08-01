CAMIT President Dr. Dipen Agrawal reacts to Trump’s 25% tariff on India

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has said that the recent decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff along with penalty measures on Indian imports is a serious blow to the spirit of mutually respectful and fair trade relations between India and the United States.

“This protectionist move threatens to undermine decades of growing economic partnership, impacting key Indian sectors including textiles, engineering goods, auto components, IT services, and pharmaceuticals, which are crucial contributors to both employment generation and foreign exchange earnings,” he said and added such unilateral trade actions are disruptive and regressive, potentially triggering a cycle of retaliatory measures, harming businesses, consumers, and overall economic stability on both sides.

Dr Agrawal further said as representatives of India’s industry and trade community, we urge the Government of India to engage swiftly at the highest diplomatic and trade levels to protect Indian exporters and to explore countermeasures if necessary.

“This development also serves as a wake-up call for Indian industry to diversify export markets, enhance global competitiveness, and reduce dependence on any single economy. We remain committed to advocating for a rules-based international trade order and urge global leaders to act with vision, responsibility, and long-term perspective, instead of pursuing short-term populist measures that damage global economic harmony,” he stated.