Nagpur’s Kasturchand Park set to shine in its old glory with grand facelift

Nagpur: Once a thriving nucleus of heritage and public life, Nagpur’s Kasturchand Park is now undergoing a remarkable renaissance. Thanks to an ambitious restoration and conservation effort led by the State Public Works Department (PWD), this iconic Grade-I heritage site is steadily reclaiming its historical grandeur.

For decades, Kasturchand Park stood as a symbol of civic pride — a favoured venue for public gatherings, cultural programs, political rallies, and everyday leisure. However, years of neglect, structural decay, and misuse by anti-social elements had reduced the site to a shadow of its former self. Now, with the final stages of restoration underway, the winds of renewal are sweeping through the heart of the city.

Approved by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), the project has focused on reviving the park’s most emblematic feature — the historic stone bandstand — along with other surrounding monuments. Over 90% of the work is already complete, according to PWD officials.

“We’ve used crushed stone to restore the original features, and wherever structural damage was beyond repair, we replaced the elements — like the protective nets on the upper floor,” shared a senior PWD engineer. “Only the flooring work remains. We expect everything to be finished by mid-June. So far, over ₹5 crore has been spent on both the restoration and a parallel beautification project.”

In addition to the conservation of heritage elements, the beautification initiative includes the installation of a 200-foot flagpole and construction of an open-air amphitheatre. These modern touches are designed to complement the historic ambiance while making the park more engaging for the public.

The restoration wasn’t just cosmetic. Years of exposure had caused extensive damage — water seepage, discoloured stone columns, shattered grills, and crumbling parapets. Meticulous repair work, executed with the help of skilled Rajasthani artisans, has been crucial in preserving the architectural integrity of the space.

Looking ahead, the PWD is mulling over the installation of protective barricades around the central structure to prevent damage from unauthorized entry. “After all this effort, we must ensure the monument remains protected for generations to come,” said the official.

The vision, however, goes beyond restoration. Talks are underway with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to secure a reliable water supply system to maintain the newly landscaped grounds. With ample space, strategic location, and improved infrastructure, the park is poised to emerge as a vibrant public and tourist destination.

“This can be so much more than just a heritage site,” noted the official. “We’ve proposed a sports arena within the premises, envisioning Kasturchand Park as a dynamic heritage-cum-recreational hub for Nagpurians and visitors alike.”

