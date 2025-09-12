Nagpur’s Jennifer wins national table tennis youth silver

Nagpur: Talented paddler Jennifer Varghese of Nagpur finished with a silver medal in the U-19 youth girls singles of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships which concluded at New Delhi on Thursday.

In the final, Jennifer went down to M Hansini of Tamil Nadu 11-4, 11-3, 14-12, 11-4. Earlier in the semi-finals, Jennifer defeated West Bengal’s Syndrela Das in a hard-fought battle. The Nagpur girl, who trains in Chennai, took the first two games but then lost the momentum to lose the next two. However, she regrouped in time to take the third game and the match with the scores reading 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5. In the other semis, Hansini defeated Maharashtra’s Naisha Rewaskar 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.