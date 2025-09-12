Nagpur’s Yash Tumane Brings ‘Yashiv Garba’ to Dubai

Nagpur: After enthralling dance lovers in Nagpur for seven consecutive years, choreographer and Garba innovator Yash Tumane is all set to take his celebrated “Yashiv Garba” to an international stage in Dubai.

Known for introducing Nagpur’s first-ever Dakla Night and conducting popular Garba workshops in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Tumane will now showcase his high-energy Gujarati folk dance sessions in the UAE.

The Dubai workshops will be held on September 19 and 20 at SVARG The Dance Space, Titanium Tower (SBK), Burjuman, near Park Regis Hotel, Al Karama, and will continue on September 20 and 21 at Dance Central Dubai, Platinum Business Centre, Al Nahda 2.

For registrations, participants can contact: 0566654961, 0568691391, 0564045784, or 0521075489.

Sharing his excitement, Tumane said:

“The Dubai dream was manifested last year. After a year of preparation and hard work, it’s finally becoming a reality. My easy-to-follow technique ensures both dancers and non-dancers can enjoy Garba, making it accessible for all.”

Garba’s Global Appeal

Garba, the vibrant folk dance from Gujarat traditionally performed during Navratri to honour Goddess Durga, has now transcended cultural boundaries. Its lively beats, colourful attire, and rhythmic movements have made it a global favourite—not just as a devotional performance, but also as a form of fitness and celebration.

With Yashiv Garba’s Dubai debut, Tumane aims to blend traditional Garba steps with modern choreography, creating a festive and inclusive experience. His vision is to bring communities together, whether seasoned dancers or complete beginners, to experience the joy and spirit of Garba.

This international expansion marks a milestone in Tumane’s journey as he positions Yashiv Garba on the global stage—celebrating tradition while inspiring a new generation of Garba enthusiasts.