Maharaja of Nagpur Trust felicitates Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani

Nagpur: Maharaja of Nagpur Trust felicitated ace social worker Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani during their 235th year celebrations of Maskarya Ganpati organized at Bhosale Palace here, on Tuesday night.

Mudhoji Raje Bhosale and other dignitaries were prominently present on this occasion.

Maharaja of Nagpur Trust is celebrating its historic 235th year celebrations of Maskarya Ganpati this year. Various cultural events have been organized on this occasion.

Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has been actively working for the welfare of the society and to empower women through her Peace Foundation.

