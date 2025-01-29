Nagpur’s iconic Law College to get new ultra-modern building: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally announced his commitment to the construction of a new state-of-the-art building for Nagpur University’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Law during the college’s centenary celebrations on Tuesday.

The ambitious Rs 200 crore project, inspired by the architecture of the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court and the Reserve Bank of India building, endeavours to establish a distinguished landmark for the institution’s future century.

Gold Rate Tuesday 28 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 80,300 /- Gold 22 KT 74,700 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Addressing an esteemed gathering comprising High Court and District judges, lawyers, students, faculty, and alumni, Fadnavis reflected upon his college days, expressed profound gratitude to the institution, and emphasised its instrumental role in shaping his legal and legislative career.

Fadnavis elucidated how his formative years at the college established a robust foundation for his journey in public life. “When I became an MLA, the knowledge and principles instilled in me by this college helped me immensely in legislative work. My teachers ensured my fundamentals were strong, which proved invaluable while drafting and debating laws inside the legislature,” he said.

Reminiscing about his alma mater, Fadnavis fondly mentioned the camaraderie he shared with classmates and juniors, including Minister for State for Law and Judiciary Ashish Jaiswal, stating in lighter vein that he follows him everywhere from college to Maharashtra Assembly. He also shared poignant anecdotes about the iconic NU hostel, the canteen run by Mishra, and countless days spent in the old premises.

The Chief Minister directed NU Vice Chancellor Prashant Bokare and Principal Ravi Mor to complete the new building within three and half years. “We will never let funds become a constraint. This centenary year gives us a strong resolve to ensure world-class infrastructure for this institution,” he said. He suggested that renowned architect Habib Khan, who designed the new building, be involved in planning the new structure.

Union Minister for Road Transport and also an alumni of the college, Nitin Gadkari delivered an inspiring address, celebrating India as the mother of democracy and underscoring the judiciary’s role as a pillar of governance. He stressed the importance of timely justice, quoting, “Justice delayed is justice denied,” and called for safeguarding the Constitution’s core principles, crafted by Dr. Ambedkar.

Gadkari highlighted the transformative power of re- search and innovation, urging institutions to address the rising trend of students moving to private universities. Ethics and values, he noted, must remain steadfast across generations.

The event was further enriched by the presence of notable dignitaries, including former Supreme Court Justice Vikas Sirpurkar.