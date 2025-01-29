DNC clinches title in Inter-Collegiate Udghosh Basketball Tournament

Nagpur: The Nagpur-based Dhanwate National College (DNC) basketball team emerged victorious in the Inter-Collegiate Udghosh Basketball Tournament organized by the Department of Physical Education and Sports of Ramdeobaba University. The team secured the first position by defeating GH Raisoni Engineering College with an impressive 14-point lead, drawing attention with their outstanding performance.

Shreyas Rokhade was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament, showcasing exceptional skills and a positive approach throughout the game. He played a crucial role in the victory, scoring 28 points single-handedly.

Additionally, Siddhesh Kulkarni contributed significantly to the team’s success by scoring 15 points, demonstrating strategic play and skillful execution that helped DNC dominate the competition.

Under the leadership of team captain Sarang Umathe, players Siddhesh, Aditya, Tejas, Bhavik, Harsh, Shubham, Yash, Tushar, and Kunal displayed remarkable teamwork and coordination, proving their strength at every stage of the tournament.

Recognizing their achievement, Dr. Prashant Kothe, Principal of Dhanwate National College, congratulated the team and extended best wishes for their future competitions. The felicitation ceremony was attended by Dr. Devendra Wankhade, Head of the Sports Department, along with Dr. Vandana Ingle, Dr. Subhash Dadhe, and Prof. Jayant Jichkar.