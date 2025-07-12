Online betting racket: Chhattisgarh cops nab six bookies from Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major online betting racket has been busted in Nagpur which involves the Shiva Book App, with transactions worth Rs 20 crore already uncovered. Surprisingly, the entire operation remained off the radar of Nagpur Police.

The Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh Police raided Nagpur on Friday and arrested six bookies from Nagpur while the local police were unaware about it. The arrested men include Dhananjay Singh, Chandrasekhar Ahirwar, Dumesh Srivas, Nikunj Panna, Sameer Bada, and Chhatrapal Patel — all involved in betting on the Shiva Book App, similar to the infamous Mahadev platform.

According to SP Lakshya Sharma, from Bhilai, a tip-off led to the investigation, which began on June 18. The police found that the Shiva Book App operates not only from Nagpur but also from Durg. The server used is the same as that of Mahadev Book, raising further concerns. During the raids, police seized 26 ATM cards, 18 bank passbooks, and 14 cheque books .

Investigators are now looking into possible links with hawala and Bitcoin transactions. The mastermind is believed to be a resident of Durg, and police teams are searching for him. This case has exposed the loopholes in local monitoring and the growing scale of digital betting networks.