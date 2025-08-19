Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar Raid: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Under ‘Operation Shakti’; Two Arrested

One woman rescued during the raid

Nagpur: In a major action under Operation Shakti, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket in Hudkeshwar area on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house opposite Shivshankar Temple in Sant Tajeshwar Nagar and exposed the illegal trade.

The accused have been identified as Sunita Vikas Kamble (46) and Yash Vikas Kamble (26), who allegedly lured the victim woman into prostitution by promising quick financial gains. During the raid, police successfully rescued a woman who was being forced into the trade. She has been sent for medical examination and further assistance.

Police seized items worth ₹94,700, including ₹63,500 in cash, four mobile phones (approx. ₹31,000), and 20 condoms (₹200).

A case has been registered against the accused under Crime No. 542/2025, Sections 143(2)(3) BNS, and Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The accused have been handed over to Hudkeshwar Police for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of PI Rahul Shire, marking a strong step by Nagpur Police in their fight against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.