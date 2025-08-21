Nagpur’s Historic Marbat Festival: Commissioner Reviews Security Ahead of Grand Procession

Nagpur: The city is all set to celebrate the historic and traditional Kali-Pili Marbat festival this Saturday with great fervor. With thousands of devotees expected to participate, Nagpur Police have completed extensive security preparations to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinderkumar Singal personally inspected the procession route and reviewed the arrangements. He instructed divisional officers, traffic police, and senior officials to remain vigilant and ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Commissioner Singal said, “The Marbat procession is an inseparable part of Nagpur’s cultural identity. Our police force is fully prepared to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel will be deployed along the entire route, and we appeal to citizens to cooperate and maintain peace.”

Key Security Measures:

Deployment of special police teams for crowd control.

Traffic diversions planned to avoid congestion.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Fire Brigade, and Health Department staff on standby.

24×7 CCTV surveillance along the entire procession route.

Administration’s Appeal:

Authorities have urged citizens to respect tradition, ignore rumours, and extend full cooperation to the police. The Traffic Department will also issue detailed guidelines on traffic diversions for citizens’ convenience.

Questions People Ask Us

Q1. What is the Marbat festival in Nagpur?

The Marbat festival is a historic cultural event celebrated in Nagpur, where effigies called Kali and Pili Marbat are taken out in procession to ward off evil forces and mark the city’s tradition of community spirit.

Q2. When will the Marbat procession be held this year?

The festival will be celebrated this Saturday, with the main procession expected to begin in the afternoon and continue till evening.

Q3. What security measures have been taken by Nagpur Police?

Nagpur Police have deployed additional personnel for crowd management, installed CCTV cameras across the route, planned alternative traffic diversions, and kept Quick Response Teams ready for emergencies.

Q4. Will there be traffic restrictions in Nagpur during the Marbat festival?

Yes. The Traffic Department has announced that diversions will be in place on the day of the procession. A detailed route map and traffic advisory will be issued separately for citizens.

Q5. How can citizens contribute to a safe celebration?

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with police, follow traffic rules, avoid spreading rumours, and celebrate peacefully to uphold the cultural spirit of the festival.