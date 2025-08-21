Heavy downpour wipes out rainfall deficit in Vidarbha

Nagpur: The constant rain for the last three days overcame the monsoon deficit in Vidarbha, as the region received 6% above normal rains till Wednesday. The normal rainfall that takes place between June 1 to August 20 in Vidarbha region is 684 mm, whereas the region received 728.2 mm actual rainfall so far which is 6% above normal.

With 1133.4 mm actual rainfall, Gadchiroli district is topping the list. Gadchiroli received 19% more rain than normal so far. Yavatmal and Wardha districts received 10% above normal rains to date. Yavatmal received 656.3 mm of actual rainfall, against 597.3 mm of normal rain to date. Wardha got 675.5 mm actual rains against 611.5 mm of normal rains.

After a delayed onset of monsoon rains and a long break in first of August, Nagpur district is third in the list with 9% of above-normal rains in this monsoon season. Till August 20, Nagpur district should receive 678.5 mm of normal rain, but the district got 741.1 mm of actual rain. The Narkhed and Kalmeshwar talukas of Nagpur district still have a monsoon deficit, as Narkhed received only 89.1% of monsoon rains and Kalmeshwar got 92.5% of rains till date in this monsoon season.

For Narkhed, the rain deficit continued from the first half of monsoon season which is still prevailing. Kalmeshwar also had the same story as the taluka faced rain deficit in June and July. Kuhi taluka received the highest rainfall so far as it got 133% above normal. Bhiwapur is second in the list with 127.3% of above-normal rains. Nagpur city and rural got 113.7% and 103% of above-normal rains so far, respectively.



Dams in Nagpur Division have lowest water stock

The 383 dams in Nagpur division have the lowest water stock as compared to the other five divisions of Maharashtra. State’s average water stock across dams stood at 1,135.04 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) on Wednesday, which is 88.05 per cent of the State’s total capacity of 1,254.66 TMC, according to official data. One TMC is approximately 2,831.68 crore litres. Last year on the same day, the figure was 76.03 per cent, the state water resources department said.

The only exception to this upward trend is the Nagpur region, which reported 69.33 per cent water stock compared to 77.99 per cent during the corresponding period last year, the department’s data showed. In the Konkan region, dams are filled up to 90.90 per cent as against 89.74 per cent last year, while in the Pune region, the storage is 89.46 per cent compared to 83.83 per cent in 2024. The Nashik region, which covers north Maharashtra, has reported 71.35 percent water stock, as against 62.90 per cent last year.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region in central Maharashtra recorded 72.76 per cent storage on Thursday, a sharp rise from 28.59 per cent last year. In the Amravati region, dams are filled up to 78.48 per cent, compared to 63.80 per cent during the same period in 2024, the data added.