Nagpur’s Harsh Dubey wins Domestic Cricketer of the Year award

Nagpur: Vidarbha and India A spinner Harsh Dubey has added another feather to his cap by winning the Domestic Cricketer of the Year award during the annual CEAT Cricket Ratings awards function that was held in Mumbai. Dubey also took a selfie with legendary India batter and commentator Sunil Gavaskar on the awards night which was attended by top Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, to name a few.

The left-arm spinner from Nagpur has been in tremendous form in the last 12 months. He became the highest wicket-taker in a season in Ranji Trophy history with 69 scalps. Add to that Dubey, who wants to be called as a ‘batting all-rounder’ scored 476 runs. His heroics with the ball and bat helped Vidarbha claim their third Ranji title in March this year.

Dubey has been in tremendous form and has been the ‘go to man’ for his captain Akshay Wadkar. The award shows his gentle rise in Indian domestic cricket. Dubey was also picked as a replacement for R Smaran by Sunrisers Hyderabad after he had went unsold in the auction. The 22-year-old spinner made an immediate impact taking five wickets from three games he played including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Dubey was also part of the India A squad which toured England and then played against Australia A last month. A few days ago, Dubey snared six wickets in a match as Vidarbha thrashed Rest of India by 93 runs to clinch their third Irani Cup. Dubey is in the scheme of things for India selectors and is inching closer to fulfilling his dream of playing for the senior Indian team.