Goon murdered in Nagpur’s Nara, cops hunt accused

Nagpur: A notorious goon, identified as Babu Chatri, was allegedly murdered by his friend Shahu in Nara locality under the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station in Nagpur in the early hours of Wednesday, October 8.

According to police sources, the incident came to light around 3 am when the cops received information about a violent altercation between the two men. Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute between the duo escalated, leading Shahu to fatally attack Babu Chatri.

Gold Rate 8 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,22,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,600/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,52,300/- Platinum ₹ 50,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A police team rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, while the accused Shahu has gone absconding following the crime.

Senior police officials visited the scene, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.