Manish Bante achieves 5th rank in M.Com (Business Studies) at RTMNU

Nagpur: In an impressive academic feat, Manish Bante, a student of VMV College, Nagpur, has secured the 5th rank among the top 10 students in the M.Com (Business Studies) CBCS-NEP program for the 2024-25 session at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

This remarkable achievement reflects his unwavering dedication, consistent hard work, and commitment to academic excellence. Throughout his academic journey, Manish has demonstrated exceptional discipline and focus, earning accolades from his teachers, peers, and the wider academic community. His achievement brings pride not only to VMV College but also to his family, who have been a constant source of support and encouragement.

Manish expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his parents, Tularam Bante and Rekha Bante, and his sister, Prof. Yogita Bante, for their guidance and motivation. This accomplishment is a testament to Manish’s perseverance and serves as an inspiration to fellow students aspiring to excel in higher education. Achieving a top rank in a competitive field like M.Com Business Studies underlines his strong grasp of concepts, analytical skills, and dedication towards his studies.

Manish’s success is a shining example of how determination, focus, and continuous effort can lead to outstanding academic achievements, setting a benchmark for other students at RTM Nagpur University and beyond.