Nagpur’s Grand Celebration: Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 from November 24 to December 5

Nagpur : During this period, extravagant events with diverse spiritual and cultural programs will unfold in Nagpur.

The main program will feature local artists at 6 am, as shared by Gadkari.

The preparations for this festival gained momentum, and a magnificent stage has been set up at the Ishwar Deshmukh Sports Complex in Hanuman Nagar.

Dr. Gyanvatsal Swami to Inaugurate The grand inauguration of the spectacular Nagpur Cultural Festival, scheduled for Friday, November 24, at 6:30 pm at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, will witness an inspiring speech by Dr. Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami. Swamiji’s presence will add a spiritual touch to the festival, setting the tone for the cultural extravaganza.

Highlight Performances by Adnan Sami, Mika Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal This twelve-day grand event will feature a fusion of singing, instrumental performances, dance, music, and drama.

For free online passes, call 91588 80522.

