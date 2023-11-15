CWC2023 : Shami takes 7; India down NZ to enter final

Mohammed Shami starred with a seven-wicket haul as India thumped New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the final of Cricket World Cup.

India are through to the final after 12 years. They win by 70 run. Shami becomes the first Indian bowler to take seven wickets in a World Cup match. Complete dominance from the hosts. Perfect 10 for Team India.

