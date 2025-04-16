Nagpur’s Ganga-Jamuna Area in Headlines Again Over Midnight Theft

Advertisement



Nagpur: A fresh incident of theft in Nagpur’s infamous Ganga-Jamuna locality has once again raised questions about the area’s security. Late at night, an unknown thief broke into a parked car belonging to two young men who had come to the area, stealing cash and a gold ring.

Taking the matter seriously, the Crime Branch launched a prompt investigation and arrested a notorious thief. The stolen items were recovered, and the accused was handed over to Lakadganj Police for further investigation.

According to reports, the complainant Swaraj Mukherjee, a resident of Ambazari, had visited the Ganga-Jamuna area on the night of April 10 with a friend. They parked their car near Balaji Temple and went to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash. During their brief absence, the thief broke the car window and made away with cash and a gold ring.

Following a complaint lodged at Lakadganj Police Station, Unit 3 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about the suspect, Himanshu Chinchurkar, a resident of Kalamna. He was reportedly spotted roaming around the Gangabai Ghat area on his two-wheeler. Police swiftly acted and took him into custody.

Investigations revealed that Himanshu was a repeat offender with multiple cases registered against him. He had previously been externed from the city due to his criminal record. His modus operandi involved targeting vehicles of visitors in the Ganga-Jamuna area, breaking windows, and stealing valuables.

Police have recovered the stolen gold ring, cash, and the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused is now in Lakadganj Police custody for further legal action.

