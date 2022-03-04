Nagpur’s Fly High Institute becomes India’s first to conduct “Fire Mock Drill” for students

Nagpur: Fly High Institute has brought laurel to the Second Capital of the State city, as it has become the only institute in the country to conduct “Fire Mock Drill” for their students. The training in the form of Mock Drills was conducted recently at National Fire Engineering College, under the watchful eyes of Fire Engineering experts.

Disasters/accidents come uninformed! And one such life threatening circumstance is Fire Breakout. Imagine a Fire Breakout while flying in an Airplane or while resting in your hotel room. Who do you look up to? Thus, we at Fly High Institute believe in preparing our students for any such disaster. We impart full proof training to our future aviation and hospitality professionals with more emphasis on practical aspects, said Aakansha Raut, Director, Fly High Institute. “Our High Flyers participate in the drills actively to learn how to avert any such tragedy in future and save lives,” she added.

Every student was taught all the nuances of fire fighting, right from dousing of fire, using fire equipment, proper evacuation of the people and all the necessary action before the actual help arrives on this occasion.