Covid-19: Nagpur reports 28 fresh cases, no death; active cases under 200

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported slight increase in fresh novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with 28 persons testing positive for virus borne disease. Fortunately, no death was reported in the last 24-hours, besides; 44 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 20 cases were reported from Nagpur city while six cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Two cases reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,77,600 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,337. The sum of 5,67,068 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 98.18% while active cases dropped to 195.