Nagpur’s Dr Vilas Dangre honoured with Padma Shri for exceptional service in medicine

Nagpur: Renowned homeopathy practitioner Dr Vilas Dangre from Nagpur has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of his distinguished service in the field of medicine. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the second and final phase of the Padma Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Union ministers, and top officials of the Central Government.

A total of six eminent personalities from Maharashtra were honoured this year. Among them was the late Dr Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, who was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to public life. Others receiving the Padma Bhushan included veteran actor Ashok Saraf, calligrapher Achyut Palav, and classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande for their excellence in the arts, along with agriculturist Subhash Sharma. Dr Dangre was the sole recipient from the region to be honoured in the medical category.

Known for his expertise in pulse-based diagnosis, Dr Dangre has served more than one lakh patients, many from underprivileged backgrounds, through his homeopathy clinic in Nagpur. Despite being visually impaired for the past decade, he continues to treat patients with unwavering dedication.

A notable moment in his career came in 2014, when he successfully treated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vocal strain during a rally at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur, helping restore the PM’s voice with homeopathic remedies.

Dr Dangre’s unwavering commitment to serving the community has earned him widespread respect and admiration, culminating in the well-deserved recognition through the Padma Shri.

