Nagpur’s Dr Khan to officiate at Asian Karate Championship in Malaysia

Nagpur: Dr Zakir Khan, Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Judge, Black Belt 8th Dan and President of Karate-Do Association of Nagpur District has been appointed as Referee in Indian official team of Karate India Organisation (KIO) and will officiate in 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship to be held at Melaka in Malaysia.

The event, to be conducted by Malaysia Karate Federation and organised by Asian Karate Federation, will be held from July 18-24 at Melaka International Trade Centre, Ayer Kiroh, Melaka, Malaysia.

Advertisement

For his selection as an official, Dr Khan was felicitated by Anis Ahmed, officiating CEO of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur; Ahmed Sayeed Akhtar Sayeed (Retd District Judge), Advisor General Administration of Anjuman; Dr Syed Mohammad Ali, Principal, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Sadar, and Dr Sohail Parvez, Dean Administration, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology.

Dr Khan, who left Nagpur on Monday, extended thanks to Hanshi Bharat Sharma for guidance, support and blessing; President of Karate India Organisation (KIO) Shihan Vijay Tiwari; General Secretary KIO Shihan Sanjeev Jangra, Treasurer Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh, Shihan Sauddin Ansari, President, Karate-Do Association of Maharashtra, Mumbai (KAM) and Shihan Sandeep Gade, General Secretary, Karate-Do Association of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement